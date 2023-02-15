Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 305,217 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 5.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $364,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

