Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,667 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $220.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

