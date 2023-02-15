Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

