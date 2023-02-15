Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.64 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

