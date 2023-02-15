Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $36,118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

