Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $8.80 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

