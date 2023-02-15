Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,591 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESS opened at $238.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.