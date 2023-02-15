Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

