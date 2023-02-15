Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,607 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 584,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,748,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $315,848,000 after purchasing an additional 184,150 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,768. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

