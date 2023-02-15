Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,239 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.33. 398,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $572.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

