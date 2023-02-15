Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,930 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NEE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 2,332,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

