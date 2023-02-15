Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,753. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.00 and its 200-day moving average is $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

