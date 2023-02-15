Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.81 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.70. 1,603,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $402.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Articles

