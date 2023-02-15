Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $35.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,231,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

BAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 7,459,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,539,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $284.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $48.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

