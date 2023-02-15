Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
American Tower Price Performance
AMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.49. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.