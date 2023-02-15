Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.49. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.