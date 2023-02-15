Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.01. The stock had a trading volume of 512,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,818. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $458.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.44 and its 200-day moving average is $520.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

