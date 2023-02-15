Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.25. 614,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,850. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $480.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

