Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,890 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.78. 171,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

