Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 894,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,208. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

