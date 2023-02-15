Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

