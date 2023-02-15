Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,256 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 2,457,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $103.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

