Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 35,339 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

C traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. 2,610,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,860,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

