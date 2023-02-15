Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. 378,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,501. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

