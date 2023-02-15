Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.67. 446,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,557. The company has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

