Oppenheimer Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $17.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,102. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $342,038 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 109,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

