Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $5.45 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbler has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00023921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00425714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.17 or 0.28197064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.