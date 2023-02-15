Orbs Price Tops $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $98.28 million and $3.30 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

