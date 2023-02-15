Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 418,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Orchard Therapeutics shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 10th.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.00% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.