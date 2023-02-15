Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $68.20 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.20 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00217706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

