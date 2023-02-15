Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CEO Sells $333,234.88 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $251.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

