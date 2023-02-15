Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.

OR stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 489,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,448. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.33.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $700,592.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

