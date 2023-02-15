Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %
OR stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 489,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,448. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.33.
Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.