Osmosis Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $489.17 million and $12.17 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00427661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.40 or 0.28329040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

