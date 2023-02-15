Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Ostin Technology Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 14,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.