Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 56,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $125,971.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Featured Articles

