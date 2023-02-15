Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.79. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 342,208 shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,366.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,868,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,736,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,851 shares in the company, valued at $814,366.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,583 over the last three months. 6.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

