Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 7.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. 868,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,403,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 74.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 354,252 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

