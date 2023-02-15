Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 7.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. 868,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,403,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
