Oxen Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.12 million and $272,441.59 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,725.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00429168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00712512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00559932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00182019 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,922,014 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

