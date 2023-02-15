Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRBM stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Parabellum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,849,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

