Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 25.67, but opened at 26.32. Paramount Global shares last traded at 26.48, with a volume of 18,581 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.61.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.