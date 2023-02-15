Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Patria Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,763. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $911.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Patria Investments by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patria Investments Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

