Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Update

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
