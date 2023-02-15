Pavadi Capital LLC Sells 8,345 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Pavadi Capital LLC cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up 4.3% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

THC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. 407,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

