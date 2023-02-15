Pavadi Capital LLC Takes Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Pavadi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Pediatrix Medical Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Pediatrix Medical Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

