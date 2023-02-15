Pavadi Capital LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pavadi Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 3.8% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $243.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,542. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

