Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,328,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 280,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.