Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

