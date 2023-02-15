Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.57. 53,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 43,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Paycore Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$43.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

