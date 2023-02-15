Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,469,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.2 %

Paylocity Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 599,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,590. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.69. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

