PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. 5,149,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,316,854. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

