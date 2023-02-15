Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.400 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 1,184,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 169.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.